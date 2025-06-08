Share

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday intercepted a shipment of illicit psychoactive substances deceptively packaged as green tea.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on X, warning Nigerians to stay alert at all times.

He wrote, “This consignment is a green tea import in packaging and on the outside, but if you drink it, you may lose your mind because the real and undisclosed content is psychoactive substances as discovered by #ndlea_nigeria officers in one of our latest seizures. Shine your eyes.”

