NDLEA Intercepts Illicit Drugs Hidden In Bus Compartment

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted parcels of illicit drugs concealed within a specially constructed compartment of a bus, exposing the sophisticated smuggling tactics used by traffickers.

The hidden compartment, strategically designed to evade detection, was being used to transport illegal substances across international borders.

Confirming the development, the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared a video of the seizure on Sunday, showcasing the elaborate concealment method employed by the drug syndicate.

Speaking via his X handle, Babafemi said, “But for the intelligence and professionalism of #ndlea_nigeria officers, how could anyone have imagined that one needs to remove a vehicle’s bumper to discover this specially constructed compartment in the belly of a bus solely for trafficking drugs across borders? Another cartel taken down!”

The successful interception highlights the agency’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and dismantle criminal networks attempting to smuggle narcotics through ingenious means.

The NDLEA has intensified surveillance and intelligence-driven operations to curb illicit drug trade across the country and beyond.

Authorities have launched further investigations to track down the syndicate behind the smuggling attempt, reinforcing their commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes in Nigeria.

