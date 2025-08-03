NDLEA Intercepts Illicit Drugs Concealed In Vehicle Side Mirrors

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday intercepted illicit drugs hidden inside vehicle side mirrors.

Confirming the development in a statement issued via X handle by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the agency operatives uncovered the latest discovery following a tip off, urging Nigerians to be more careful.

He wrote, “They’ve found another use for our vehicles side mirrors as discovered by #ndlea_nigeria officers in one of our latest seizures. Let’s be more careful #NDLEA”

The latest seizure adds to a growing list of unconventional concealment methods employed by drug traffickers in recent times, including stuffing drugs in lipstick tubes, prayer beads, clothes hangers and dress seams.

The agency has intensified its surveillance and profiling efforts at all entry and exit points across the country, warning traffickers that it remains steps ahead of their desperate tactics.