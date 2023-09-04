NDLEA intercepts ephedrine, skunk, laughing gas consignments at Lagos airport

A suspected drug trafficker, Suleiman Babatunde Oba, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The suspect, it was gathered, is a member of a cartel distributing cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and ephedrine between Nigeria, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa, Mozambique, and Europe.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said the suspect was arrested while attempting to board a Rwanda Air flight to South Africa with two boxes loaded with ephedrine sealed in semovita packs on August 25.

Babafemi said the recovered substance is a precursor chemical and active ingredient in the production of methamphetamine. In in his confessional statement, Oba who holds a South African passport, married to a South African lady and has lived there for over 20 years, identified Hakeem Babatunde Salami who equally lives in Lagos and South Africa as the head of the drug ring.

A follow up raid in the house of Salami located at 75 Wosilatu Dawodu Street, Ijesha, Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos on Monday August 28, revealed that he had fled the country on the same day Suleiman was arrested. However, a white Toyota Venza car with registration number LSR 410 HT, a Mercedes Benz SUV marked LSD 998HP, phones and vital documents needed for further investigation were recovered from the house.

The drugs recovered in the semovita are various quantities of ephedrine, skunk and nitrous oxide, popularly known as laughing gas, concealed in semovita packs and dry pepper being shipped to South Africa and Kenya through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), and their mansions was raided and their luxury vehicles seized.

Meanwhile, in August 2021, the Agency had seized 25.60kg ephedrine from a trafficker, Arua Emmanuel Onwuka at the Lagos airport, a seizure that has also been traced to the same cartel whose identified members are currently on the run. An official of the airport, Godwin Shedrack (a.k.a Goddy) fingered as a member of the syndicate is also under investigation.

In the same vein, attempt by another syndicate to export 10.40kg skunk concealed with scent leaf and pepper, going to Nairobi, Kenya, was equally thwarted by NDLEA operatives attached to the NAHCO export shed of the airport on Saturday August 26. A suspect, Ekechukwu Sixtus Ndubuisi, had already been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Another bid to export a consignment of 180 canisters of laughing gas to South Africa by a freight agent, Oyekola Gbenga Akeem for a fee of N2, 000,000, was also frustrated by operatives who seized the cargo and arrested the suspect.

However, NDLEA operatives on Friday August 25, succeeded in arresting a drug kingpin, Ngene Emmanuel Onyedikachi, who recruited the fake couple, Ilonzeh Kingsley Onyebuchi and Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum arrested for ingesting 1.822kg and 1.50kg of Cocaine respectively at the Lagos airport on August 1, while on their way to India. The kingpin was picked at his residence located at 28 Afolabi Brown Street, Akoka, Yaba, after an intensive surveillance that lasted 25 days.

During his interview, Onyedikachi confessed that the two suspects: Ilonzeh Kingsley Onyebuchi and Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum were introduced to him by another member of his syndicate, who he claimed he met at Zion Church in Cele area of Lagos. He explained that the drug was sourced from Guinea Conakry.