NDLEA Intercepts Drugs Hidden In Winter Jackets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled attempts by drug trafficking syndicates to smuggle illicit substances concealed in carton walls, winter jackets, and body cream containers through Murtala Muhammed International Airport and a Lagos-based courier firm.

According to a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, two consignments bound for Italy were intercepted at the Lagos airport, leading to the arrest of suspects linked to the shipments.

READ ALSO

Babafemi noted that one of the suspects, 37-year-old Friday Ehianuka, was intercepted on Friday, March 20, 2026, while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Rome, Italy.

The statement partly read, “Two of the consignments heading to Italy were to be moved through the Lagos airport, where two suspects linked to the shipments were promptly arrested.

“One of them, 37-year-old Friday Ehianuka, was going to Rome, Italy, on Friday, March 20, 2026, when he was intercepted while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight with 2,698 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in containers of skin-lightening body cream, all packed in the suspect’s luggage.

“In his statement, Ehianuka, who is a resident of Milan, confirmed that he was to be paid a negotiated fee in Euros if he had succeeded in trafficking the consignment to Italy.”