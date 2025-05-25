NDLEA Intercepts Drugs Concealed In Plantain Chips

Share

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday intercepted a shipment of drugs concealed within packages labelled as plantain chips at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Confirming the development in a statement made available to newsmen, the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Femi Babafemi, cautioned Nigerians to exercise vigilance when accepting packages for travel.

His post reads, “Narco-trend update: This consignment was packaged as plantain chips, but inside was a skunk, as discovered by vigilant #ndlea_nigeria officers in one of their latest seizures at Lagos airport.

“Always be careful of what you’re given to travel with!”

