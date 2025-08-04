NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine, Tramadol Consignments In Vehicle Side Mirror At Lagos Airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted consignments of cocaine and tramadol 225mg concealed in 71 vehicle side mirrors being sent to Libreville, Gabon through the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

The Agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said not less than three suspects linked to the cargo were already arrested in follow-up operations.

Babafemi said the first batch of the consignment consisting 57,420 pills of tramadol 225mg and 57 pellets of Cocaine weighing 1.60kg were intercepted in a cargo going to Gabon on Air Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday July 19, 2025.

A popular cargo agent Ihekweme Osinachi Benedict handling the shipment was immediately arrested, after which further investigation led to the arrest of another suspect, Uzochukwu Godspower Chukwurah on Sunday July 20.

While 11 parcels of cocaine with a total weight of 1kg were later recovered from four additional side mirrors being prepared for export found in the home of Uzochukwu on Monday July 21, bringing the total number of parcels of cocaine to 68 weighing 2.60 kilograms.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives on Friday August 1, arrested a businesswoman, Mrs. Nwafor Roseann Nneka at her shop within the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos, following the interception of 100 grams of cocaine and 300 grams of phenacetine, a cutting agent, concealed in ladies’ lipsticks going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, through the export shed of the Lagos airport on July 10, 2025.

Two cargo agents linked to the shipment were earlier arrested before the eventual arrest of Nneka who runs the criminal trade as a family business with her husband Remigus Nwafor, currently on the run.

In her statement, Mrs. Nwafor admitted she bought the lipsticks used to conceal the illicit drugs while her husband handled the actual concealment.

In Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, NDLEA operatives conducting intelligence-led stop and search operations in Gwarimpa, Jahi, and Galadimawa areas of the FCT on Wednesday, July 30, arrested three dispatch riders: Sabo Sule, 24; Samuel Nnamdi, 28; and Idris Jibrin, 28, for distributing illicit substances around the city.