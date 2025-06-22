NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine Hidden In Clothes Hangers

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday disclosed that its operatives intercepted a consignment of cocaine concealed in clothes hangers and sewn into dresses packed in a traveller’s luggage.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, via its verifed X handle.

According to him, the illicit substance was discovered during a routine search by NDLEA officers at an undisclosed airport, as traffickers continue to devise new methods to beat security checks.

He wrote, “How could anyone have imagined that cocaine is buried inside the hangers holding the clothes they’re travelling with or sewn into the dress in their luggage?

“But that’s the reality of the desperation by the cartels as discovered by #ndlea_nigeria officers in their latest seizure.”

