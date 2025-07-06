NDLEA Intercepts Cocaine Concealed In Lipstick, Property Document

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Sunday, announced the interception of cocaine concealed in lipsticks and a property title document bound for the United Kingdom (UK) and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation attached to a logistics firm in Lagos discovered the consignments on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

In a statement issued by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, a total of 420 grams of cocaine were hidden in 84 pieces of factory-fitted female lipsticks heading to the UK, while 280 grams of the drug were found inside a Certificate of Occupancy being sent to Saudi Arabia.

