NDLEA Intercepts Australia-Bound Cocaine In Face Cream Bottles In Lagos

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recovered twenty wraps of cocaine concealed around the body of face cream containers in the shipment.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi in a statement issued on Sunday said no fewer than 20 wraps of cocaine weighing 330grams were recovered from a cargo going to Australia at a logistics firm in Lagos by officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, in NDLEA.

Also, a total of Three Hundred and Thirty-Eight Thousand Two Hundred (338,200) bottles of codeine-based syrup worth more than One Billion One Hundred and Ninety Million One Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand Two Hundred Naira (N1,190,168,200.00) in street value, were intercepted in two containers watch-listed by the Agency following processed intelligence.

The illicit consignments were discovered during a joint examination of the containers by NDLEA operatives, Customs and other security agencies on Thursday 9th and Friday, January 10, 2025, at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers state.

While in Lagos, the traditional chief priest of the Igunuko shrine, Alpha beach Ajah Lekki where 2,760kg skunk was recovered on October 25, 2024, Bariu Aliu (alias Malo) has been arrested by NDLEA operatives after over three months of manhunt for him.

Though two of his accomplices were earlier arrested at the shrine last year and had since been charged and convicted in court, Bariu was said to be the leader of the syndicate.

A suspect, Habibu Ya’u, 23, was nabbed by NDLEA officers who raided Gadar Tamburawa, Zaria road, Kano on Thursday 9th January where they recovered 45 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.2kg; and 40,800 pills of opioids including tramadol from him.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Ijaye Housing Estate Junior Secondary School, Lagos state; surrendered Boko Haram members at Hajj camp, Maiduguri, Borno state; Muslim faithful during their Juma’at prayer at Kamba Central Mosque, Kebbi state, while Kano state Command paid a WADA advocacy visit to the District Head of Danbatta, Dr Mansur Mukhtar, among others.

While commending the officers and men of DOGI, FCT, PHPC, Lagos, and Kano Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigidier. General. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts are well appreciated.

Share

Please follow and like us: