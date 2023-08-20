NDLEA Intercepts $20m Counterfeit Notes Along Lokoja-Abuja Highway

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday said while conducting a “Stop-and-Search” operation along the Lokoja-Abaja highway intercepted a whopping sum of $20 million counterfeit currency.

Speaking on the development, the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said the fake currencies were recovered from a bus travelling from Lagos to Abuja.

Speaking further, he said the 53-year-old driver of the bus identified as Onyebuchi Nlebedim had been taken into police custody for further investigation.

Additionally, Jude Ndubuisi, 52, was detained in a raid on August 17 in Kabusa village, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 2.2 kg of methamphetamine in his possession, Babafemi added.

He stated that the suspect had previously been detained on July 7, 2022, for having 20.75kg of Indian hemp, and that he was out on court-issued bail when he was taken into custody for yet another drug-related offence.

“On Wednesday, August 16, a second search on two infamous drug dens in the FCT—”Dei-Dei” and “Tora-Bora Hills”—resulted in the seizure of 82.8 kg of skunk, 1.8 kg of Rohypnol, and 1.2 kg of diazepam.

“On Saturday, August 19, NDLEA agents demolished Indian hemp fields in Osun that covered an area of roughly 3.5 hectares (more than 7.5 tonnes) at Mopatedo in the state’s Ifedayo Local Government Area.

“Two suspects were detained within the Indian hemp farms: Sunday Otogbo, 40, and Peter Makra, 35.

He added, “Also recovered from the fields were another 30kg of Indian hemp and 16.9kg of Indian hemp seeds.

Ndubuisi Okorie (44), Ebilima Emmanuel (38), and Okechukwu Smart (40), three other suspects, were also detained on August 19 in connection with the seizure of 168kg of Indian hemp from them, according to Babafemi.

He said the suspects were apprehended when their car was stopped on the Owerri-Onitsha Motorway.

“A shipment of 6,000 capsules of tramadol, 1,200 tablets of `swinol’, 155 bottles of codeine syrup and 20 tablets s of Molly was equally seized on the same road on Sunday, Aug. 13.

“A follow-up operation at Oyigbo area of Port Harcourt led to the arrest of the owner of the consignment, Remigius Ogechukwu (33),’’ Babafemi added.

He stated also that a teenager, Boniface Odinakachukwu (19), was arrested with a 99.4kg skunk at Isikwe Road, Achi in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday, Aug. 18.

The NDLEA spokesman further mentioned that on Thursday, August 17, NDLEA agents captured Aliyu Mohammed Altine, a wanted 19-year-old bandit, together with some skunk wraps on the Illela-Sokoto Road.

According to Babafemi, Altine was on the police’s wanted list before being turned over to the Sokoto State police for additional inquiry.