NDLEA Insists On Drug Tests On NYSC Members

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is advocating for mandatory drug testing for all prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Chairman Buba Marwa said the agency is tackling drug abuse by promoting drug testing in universities, communities, and among families.

He spoke during a ‘Training the Trainer’ event, organised by NDLEA in partnership with Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) in Abuja at the weekend.

The initiative aims to equip church leaders and community influencers with tools to educate youths, prevent drug use, and support families battling addiction.

Marwa, represented by the Director of Drug Demand Reduction Ngozi Madubuike, said drug tests at NYSC camps would help deter substance use.

He explained the tests would also enable timely support and intervention for those who test positive for drugs during orientation.

The ex-military chief said: “If youths know camps include drug tests, they’ll avoid it. The goal is early help for those who need it.”

