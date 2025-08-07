NDLEA, India’s NCB Join Efforts Against Illicit Shipments Of Tramadol, Others To Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India have agreed to intensify their efforts in the fight against shipment of illicit drugs between the two countries, especially the illegal flow of opioids such as Tramadol and Codeine-based syrup to Nigeria from the South Asian country.

This, according to a statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, was part of agreements reached during a virtual meeting between the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) and the Director General of NCB, Mr. Anurag Garg along with top officials of the two anti-narcotics agencies yesterday.

In his remarks at the meeting, Marwa noted the threat posed to public health and security by illicit drugs in both Nigeria and India, while emphasising the need to strengthen the existing partnership between NDLEA and NCB based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two agencies in 2023.

“The main reason why I requested for this engagement is the illicit importation of tramadol and codeine cough syrup into Nigeria from India. This is a point that I raised the day we signed the MoU. Now, in the last 18 months, that’s from January 2024 to June this year, we have seized over one billion pills of opioids mainly tramadol and more than 14.4 million bottles of codeine syrup.

This is why we need the support and collaboration of the Narcotics Control Bureau of India to work with us on this.” In his response, the NCB boss Anurag Garg said it is essential for the two agencies to strengthen the existing partnership because the drug problem cuts across international borders, while he assured of their readiness to share knowledge, intelligence and experience with NDLEA on a number of areas of interest.