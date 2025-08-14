NDLEA, Edo Govt Launch Anti-Drug Abuse Marathon For Secondary Schools

In a joint effort to curb drug abuse among teenagers, the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in partnership with the Edo State Government, has officially flagged off the registration for the Governor Monday Okpebholo Anti-Drug Abuse Marathon, targeted at secondary school students.

Speaking to journalists at Edo State NDLEA Command headquarters, Benin City, the Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said the pioneering event aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on early intervention by promoting healthy living and drug-free lifestyles among Nigerian youths.

Ofoyeju said the endemic problem of drug abuse among the young population has permeated every part of our national life and needs to be halted urgently.

He said, “The endemic problem of drug abuse has permeated our societal fabric, thus requiring innovative programmes that resonate with the vulnerable young population.

“Students like recreation and sports are a positive way of attracting them to cultivate and engage in anti-drug abuse values. Interestingly, while they are enjoying the fun, winners stand to win fantastic prizes.

The gold medalist for the first position will get N2 million naira, while the silver medalist for the second place gets N1.5 million naira and the bronze medal for the third position attracts N1 million naira.”

According to Afoyeju, “the event is structured to hold in phases across the three senatorial districts of Edo State: Edo South, Edo Central, and Edo North, with the first leg of the marathon, covering all secondary schools within the Edo South Senatorial District, and scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

“The race will begin at Kings Square and end at Kada Junction along Benin-Sapele Road.”

He said the marathon is open to all bona fide secondary school students aged between 13 and 17 from both public and private institutions in the district, emphasising that participation is free and that the event is a platform for students to promote physical wellness and community values.

“Participation is a subscription for physical fitness and building a supportive community around healthy choices. The students will have an exciting opportunity to showcase their athletic abilities while raising awareness about the critical issue of drug abuse.

“Registration for the event remains open until Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and interested students can sign up via the link: https://bit.ly/ndleaedo.”

He highlighted the broader vision behind the programme. “The marathon aims to instil lifelong habits of fitness and promote overall well-being. In the long term, we are building a generation of future marathon race champions like the Kenyans and Ethiopians.

“Additionally, both the participants and spectators will gain vital information about the risks of drug abuse. Schools will have the opportunity to rally around their students, building school spirit and pride.

“The substantial prizes are also expected to motivate students and support their educational aspirations, with Ofoyeju reiterating that the financial rewards could go a long way in assisting with their academic pursuits.

“Following the Edo South edition, the next phases of the marathon will take place in Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts, respectively. The cycle will then return to Edo South, ensuring sustained engagement and long-term impact across the state,” he said.