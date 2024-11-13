NDLEA Don’t Burn Seized Cannabis – Sowore

Share

A two-term Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Publisher of Sharara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has claimed that the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) do not burn cannabis.

Sowore, a human rights activist made this claim in a recent interview on the “Honest Bunch” Podcast co-hosted by Nedu and Husband Material.

Speaking on the programme, the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest responded when asked if he smokes Marijuana (IGBO) and why he wants to legalize it that he wants to legalize it because of the health and economic importance of Cannabis.

“I don’t smoke…we call it Igbo because that’s how to demonize it but the best name to call it is the botanical name “cannabis,” that’s the coolest name to call it, if I smoke Igbo I will no hide it and I will be carrying the technological one around”.

READ ALSO:

”The stuff that makes people high is just 3% of the tree itself the THC part…Cannabis can be used in curing all kinds of diseases it’s a major painkiller it is used in stopping people who are undergoing chemotherapy from throwing up on a regular basis it improves Parkinson’s disease and to improve appetite.

”I read in this country that every year the Federal Government incinerates N15 trillion worthy of cannabis and I’m asking are you stupid if your budget is 27 trillion just package it and sell it to the people who need it and make far more.

“But I’m telling you anytime you see NDLEA burning cannabis (Igbo) they are not, they are burning sawdust the cannabis has been transported to a safe place” he said.

Sowore stated that the countries that have legalized cannabis like Canada are making $4 billion while New York is about a billion dollars.

Share

Please follow and like us: