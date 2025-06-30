NDLEA: Don’t Be Mules For Unknown Luggage Owners

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has issued a renewed and urgent warning to all travellers: never carry any luggage you did not personally pack or whose contents are unknown to you.

This crucial caution aims to prevent innocent individuals from unwittingly becoming drug mules for criminal syndicates.

The warning was disseminated by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

Babafemi’s message emphasized the significant risks associated with handling unfamiliar bags, emphasizing that ignorance of contents is not a viable defense.

Babafemi referenced a recent incident where an individual was apprehended at an airport attempting to smuggle illicit drugs.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed that the bag in their possession did not belong to them and was given to them by someone else.

“Please listen to the suspect in this video,” Babafemi urged, referring to a clip he shared. “He was asked if he packed the bag he was carrying, and he said no, someone gave it to him.

As we always warn, never accept to carry a luggage you don’t know its contents if you’re not complicit and an accessory because @ndlea_nigeria will get you.

This stark reminder from the NDLEA highlights a pervasive tactic employed by drug traffickers to exploit unsuspecting travelers.

The agency’s consistent message aims to educate the public and deter participation, witting or unwitting, in drug trafficking activities.

Travelers are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and vigilance when handling luggage, especially in busy travel hubs like airports.

The NDLEA’s zero-tolerance stance on drug offenses means that individuals found with illicit substances, regardless of their claims of ignorance, will face the full force of the law.