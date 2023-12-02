NDLEA Discovers Cannabis Plantation In Sokoto, Arrest One

The National Law Drugs Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State Command on Saturday said it has discovered a large plantation of Cannabis Sativa (Indian Hemp) in the state.

The State Commander of the Agency, Alhaji Adamu Iro Muhammad said the plantation farm was discovered at Sayinna village in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“This is the first time the agency discovered Cannabis Sativa plantation in the history of Sokoto state”.

He further said the feat was a result of long-time information gathering that led the agency’s operatives to successfully discover and arrest the suspected farmer who was the owner of the plantation, one Anas Sani.

Muhammad stated this while parading the suspected owner of the illegal substance production farmer and the leaves of the cannabis Sativa at the NDLEA Sokoto State Command on Saturday.

He appealed to the Sanyinna community and the general public to be conscious and look out for those people who use legal lands to plan legal substances conceal legal grains and plant illegal substances.

While appealing to the general public to always assist the command by providing intelligent information that will assist the agency in raids and make Sokoto a zero-drug-free state.

Emphasized the need for the people to key into the fight against drug abuse to prevent the planting of illegal substances failure to do so may cause more problems and the state will be on lists of other states that are planting Cannabis Sativa.

The suspect, Anas Sani, who is a trader said he was on the plantation of the cannabis six months ago in Sanyinna village.

Sani, a 32 years old and resident of Sanyinna village in Tambuwal local government area of the State stated that he bought the seeds of the weed (Cannabis Sativa ), from his business associates in Lagos state.

The suspect regretted the incident saying he is into legitimate farming in his hometown, Sanyinna, and married with one wife and blessed with two children.