NDLEA detains vessel over shipment of 24kg of cocaine to port

A vessel, Cooper Island laden with 24 kilogrammes of cocaine has been ordered to be detained by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) till August 17. Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, who said thathe ship should be detained also ordered that the master of the vessel and 19 other crew-members on board the vessel be arrested and detained by the anti-narcotic agency till the conclusion of investigation on the alleged crime.

The ship was intercepted on July 6, 2023 at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos carrying sugar from Brazil, however, when physical examination was conducted, 24 kilogrames of cocaine were discovered concealed with sugar. Those ordered to be detained are; Krasnoperov Oleksi, the Master of the Vessel; Enesa Julio (Jnr) Pedrogosa; Nonan Ulysses Doria; Duran Niel Stephen Dias; Frugalidad Francis Cabaluna; Akulov Oleg; Emano Marlon Acut; Sarmiento Neco Manalo; Pantukan Michael Constatino; and Guion Aguinaldo Villas. Others include: Torino Jhundhel Adang; Alado Elpe De Pedro; Empedrado Ryan De Jesus; Liquit Niel Morris Auxtero; Tupas Risan Jub Sola Valencia Ceaser Jr. Carbagon; Peralta Jestoni Dalida; Teljona Elvis Urag; Loreno Regino Jr. Salaum and Adelanter Louie Luis Lapascau.

The judge made the orders while granting an Exparte motion marked FHC/L/CS/1458/2023, filed and moved by counsel to the NDLEA, Mr. Abu Ibrahim. Moving the motion for the orders, Mr. Abu explained that the court that the application was brought pursuant to Sections 44(2)(k), 35(1)(C) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); Sections 3(1)(a)(C), 32(C), 33, 34, 36 and 41(b)(iii) of the NDLEA Act Cap. N30 LFN 2004, and under the court’s Inherent Jurisdiction. He noted that the ground for the orders sought for were “that 24 Kilogrames of Cocaine was seized aboard the Vessel MV COOPER ISLAND on July 6, 2023 at Tin Can Island Seaport, Lagos. “That the NDLEA is investigating a case of unlawful importation and transporting of 24 Kilogrammes of Cocaine to Nigeria in conjunction with Interpol and other foreign collaborators.”