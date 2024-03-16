NDLEA Destroys 4 Methamphetamine Clandestine Laboratories In Anambra

…As Soludo Ambassadors Launch Campaign Against Drug Abuse.

The Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed four clandestine laboratories that produce the deadly Methamphetamine drugs in the area.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the agency Mr Christopher Adebo who spoke at the Anti Drug Abuse campaign rally organized by the Anambra North Senatorial District chapter of the Soludo Ambassadors;

“Since inception, we have so far identified and destroyed four clandestine laboratories that produce methamphetamine in the state ”

“This has become necessary because of the United Nations report on drug and crime in 2018 which stated that 14.4 per cent of Nigerians are involved in drugs abuse and in the South East Anambra ranks highest in the list of states that are deeply involved in drug abuse ”

He noted that the agency has a five-year work plan prevention program to stop the use and supply of drugs in the state urging the Town Union leaders and Traditional Rulers to be part of the fight against drug abuse.

Speaking earlier the Convener of Soludo Ambassadors and MD Awka Capital Territory Development Agency ACTDA, Chief Ossy Onuko noted that the body is a volunteer group that has resolved to spread the message of Gov Charles Soludo’s achievements in the last two years and the need for his reelection come 2025.

“With the quantum of developmental strides already achieved by the governor U don’t think that any sensible person would come out to challenge him” he said.

Speaker Anambra state House of Assembly Mr Somtochukwu Udeze stated that Anambra has not witnessed such great development within two years of a governor being in office adding that the entire Anambra North Senatorial District are solidly in support of the governor’s second term in office.

Dr Alex Obiogbolu Adviser to the governor on political matters urged Anambra electorates not to lose sleep over the machinations of the opposition insisting that those are industrial noise of detractors who know that their antics cannot affect the ambition of the governor