NDLEA Declares 4 Suspected Members Of ‘Barryshine’ Drug Cartel Wanted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has declared four associates of suspected Lagos State drug kingpin, Alhaji Suleiman Aremu Ganiu (a.k.a Barryshine, Ejeoto), wanted for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities for which ‘Barryshine’ is currently facing criminal charges at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The decision to declare the suspects wanted followed an order granted to the NDLEA by Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Those wanted for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities include: Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai (a.k.a Alhaji Loyingbo); Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye (a.k.a Igbono, Baba Eje, Ade Iwaya, Femi Iwaya); Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori (a.k.a Murphy) and Alate Kafy Bakare Bukki of Kaffy Travels.

In a release by the Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi, said the court in its ruling on Tuesday, January 28, following the reliefs sought by NDLEA in charge no:FHC/L/731C/2024 ordered that the suspects who are presently at large be declared wanted by a public notice with their photographs conspicuously displayed for their involvement in the drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu a.k.a ‘Barryshine’, ‘Ejeoto’.

The leader of the gang, Suleiman Ganiu Aremu (a.k.a Barryshine) was arrested on August 26, 2024, two years after coming under the radar of the anti-narcotics Agency.

Suleiman who is the Managing Director/CEO of Barryshine Suleiman Nigeria Ltd came under the Agency’s watchlist over his alleged role in four foiled attempts to export cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos between 2022 and 2024. Many of his mules have since been arrested by NDLEA, prosecuted and convicted. He is currently facing multiple criminal charges at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

