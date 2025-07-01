NDLEA Central To Action Plan On Drug Control, Crime Prevention –AU Commission

The Commission of the African Union has said the formulation of new action plan on drug control and crime prevention on the African continent won’t be complete without inputs from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) because of its central role in law enforcement in the region.

The AU Commission stated this on Monday 30th June 2025 during an assessment visit to the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja by a three-member delegation including the team lead Dr. Olubusayo Akinola, Head of Social Welfare, Drug Control and Crime Prevention; Dr. Abiola Olaleye, Senior Drug Epidemiology and Research Officer; and Prof. Johan Strijdom, Senior Drug Control Consultant.

The visit was to evaluate the African Union Plan of Action on Drug Control and Crime Prevention (2019-2025). Akinola said; “We’re here to understand the status of implementation of this continental action plan on drug control and crime prevention.

“We are in the process of re-evaluating and starting another continental action plan that will take us from 2026 to 2030. “So, we have identified a few countries to understand how this action plan was actually implemented in the member states.

“And if there are gaps and the new and current emerging trends that we can include.

“So, we understand very well the work of NDLEA and we believe that the formulation of the new action plan will not be finalised and concluded until we have inputs from NDLEA Nigeria, because you are basically on the forefront when it comes to law enforcement on the entire continent.”