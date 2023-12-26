NDLEA Captures 1,458.709kgs Of Illicit Narcotics, Others In Kaduna

1,458,709 kg of illegal narcotics were taken into custody by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kaduna State in December.

Shuaibu Omale, the press officer for the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna, made this announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine, and other psychotropic substances were among the illegal drugs that Omale said were found.

In a similar spirit, the spokesman reported that 103 suspects who included drug dealers, traffickers, and users—had been taken into custody by his command.

Omale went on to say that the command ran a number of sensitization campaigns throughout the state to inform the public about the dangers of drug usage and illegal trafficking.

“It is paramount to note that 26 illicit drug joints were also dismantled while the command secured six convictions and arraigned 24 suspects within the month of December 2023”, he said.