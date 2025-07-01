NDLEA: Calm Restored In Lafiagi As Security Commanders Visit Community

A high-powered government’s security delegation has visited Lafiagi in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State following yesterday’s tension that culminated in an attack on the office of the National Drug law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which ended up foiling an attempt to torch the Emir’s palace.

Recall that there was a peaceful protest, which eventually turned violent, by some youths yesterday in Lafiagi, resulting in the vandalization of public property, including the palace of the Etsu of Lafiagi and the NDLEA office, i n the community.

The delegation comprised the Commissioner of Police, CP Ojo Adekimi, Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Muhyideen Aliu.

They were received by the Chairman of the local government, Abdullahi Bello; Development Officer for Edu, Alhaji Haruna Likpata; Commissioner for Youth Development, Shehu Ndanusa Usman; and Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Bello Taoheed Abubakar.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Muhyideen Aliu, the tension in Lafiagi community was related to different community issues, including security operations targeting hard drug dealers.

He said: “The protest in the morning was related to recent arrests of suspected drug dealers.

“The protesters took advantage of the anxiety around recent security breaches to launch an attack on the NDLEA office, where they burnt three vehicles and motorcycles, released three suspects, and carted away substances seized from the dealers.

“They also attempted to attack the Emir’s Palace because, according to them, he did not stop the NDLEA from arresting the suspected drug dealers and smokers. “This is sheer criminality, and we condemn it totally.