NDLEA Busts Two Illicit Drug Factories In Osun, Lagos

A shipment of illegal drugs hidden in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus was discovered by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) agents, just as two grandfathers were arrested for drug trafficking.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement issued on Sunday, disclosed that on Thursday, its operatives conducting a stop and search operation on the highway found no less than 5.2 kg of cannabis sativa and opiates in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus bearing the license plate VDY 187 XA along the Gbongan – Ibadan expressway, Osun state.

According to the report, Iorliam Sughnen Dominic, a 35-year-old bus driver who admitted to hiding anything, was detained pending additional inquiries.

The previous day, Wednesday, March 6, a 26-year-old lady, Obasanmi Esther Iyanu, who produces and distributes skuchies was arrested during a raid on her hideout in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

At least, 16.5 litres of the illicit substance and different quantities of molly and cannabis were recovered from her during the raid.

The statement read, “In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Borno state have arrested a 70-year-old grandfather, Mallam Mai Gemu Adam and 65-year-old Yamama Musa for drug trafficking.

They were arrested on Saturday, March 9, along with 24-year-old Abubakar Ya’u and Babagana Abubakar Ali, 28, in Maiduguri and Gamboru-Ngala respectively while 32,000 ampoules of tramadol injection were recovered from them.

“Same day, operatives at Geidam in Yobe state intercepted a Golf 3 salon car heading to Gagamari in Niger republic, where the occupant, Alhaji Mala Tijjani, 28, was to deliver 40 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.5kg to another dealer, while 42 cartons containing 8,400 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 1,260 kilograms were recovered from a driver, Mutari Ya’u, 29, at Katsina road, Kaduna on Tuesday, March 5.”

In a similar vein, one Aba Thomas was apprehended by NDLEA agents in Lagos on Wednesday in the Igbo Elerin region of the state. Upon his detention, 84 litres of skuchies, 1.1 litres of codeine syrup, 4 kg of cannabis sativa, and 800 25 mg tramadol tablets were found.

It added, “No fewer than eight suspects were arrested on Friday where NDLEA officers raided the notorious Karu abattoir drug joint in the FCT, Abuja with 51.3kg cannabis recovered from them. Those arrested include Buhari Muhammadu; Jamilu Muhammed; Abubakar Wappa; Yahaya Tasiu; Ezekiel Mulanda; Abba Haruna; Habibu Umar and Shamsu Lawali.

“In Plateau state, two suspects: Pam Thomas, 45, and Stephen Nyam, 38, were on Monday, March 4, arrested with cannabis weighing 611.428kg at Zawan, Jos South, while in Kogi state, NDLEA officers intercepted a commercial J5 bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra state to Zaria, Kaduna state on Wednesday 6th March along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway where a total of 8,580 pills of tramadol and exol-5 were seized from a suspect, Yusuf Abdullahi, 40.

“In Enugu, operatives on Tuesday 5th March raided some locked-up shops at the new market in Enugu metropolitan area where 371.42kg cannabis and 9.49 grams of methamphetamine were recovered.