NDLEA Busts Trans-Border Drug Cartel, Arrests 4 Members In Onitsha, Keffi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have busted a trans-border drug trafficking syndicate, arresting four members in intelligence-led operations during which multi-million-naira worth of Tramadol pills concealed in the bumper and false bottom of Sienna buses heading to border towns were recovered.

Following weeks of intelligence and surveillance, according to a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, operations by operatives of the Directorate of Intelligence in NDLEA, a Sienna bus marked ABJ 452 HG was intercepted at Nasarawa- Toto road, Keffi, Nasarawa State on Tuesday, January 27, 2025 at 6am.

Two suspects: Zahradeen Adamu, 27 and Abubakar Usman, 44, were arrested in the vehicle coming from Onitsha, Anambra State enroute Yola, Adamawa State.

A second Sienna bus driven by Abba Usman, 48, was also intercepted. During a search of the two vehicles, specially constructed steel compartments were discovered after the removal of the back bumper where a total of 190,960 pills of tramadol were concealed and, in the space, designed to house the spare tyre of the vehicles.

Investigations revealed that an Onitsha, Anambra State-based dealer, Kingsley Mbaeri was the supplier of the seized tramadol consignment.

A swift follow up operation led to the arrest of Mbaeri at his Uga Street, Onitsha home on January 29. Two vehicles: a Toyota Corolla car marked FGG 948 MF and a Toyota Sienna bus marked GWA 23 HH were recovered from his house.

In another interdiction, operatives of the Intelligence Department intercepted a commercial bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra State at Abaji checkpoint, FCT Abuja on February 4. A passenger in the bus, Chimezie Henry Ojingwa, 32, carrying motor spare parts in a black bag was arrested.

