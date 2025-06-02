NDLEA Busts Syndicate Sponsoring Pilgrims With Cocaine To Hajj, Arrests 3 Kingpins In Kano

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have uncovered and dismantled a syndicate that sponsors hajj pilgrims who also serve as couriers to move cocaine to Saudi Arabia during pilgrimage.

This followed the arrest of leaders of the cartel in Kano. The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a Statement yesterday said the arrest of the kingpins: Abubakar Muhammad, Abdulhakeem Muhammed Tijjani, and Muhammad Aji Shugaba on Tuesday 27 and Wednesday 28 May, in Kano was a follow-up to the arrest of two pilgrims: Ibrahim Umar Mustapha and Muhammad Siraj Shifado at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Monday May 26.

Babafemi said the suspects were arrested during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airline flight ET 940 to Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

The interdiction of the intending pilgrims at the NDLEA final screening point at the Kano airport was based on credible intelligence. The NDLEA Spokesperson said when they were taken for scanning, the result confirmed ingestion of illicit substances.

They were subsequently placed on excretion observation during which they excreted 45 wraps of cocaine each, bringing the total for both to 90 pellets with a total weight of 1.04kg.

Investigation soon unraveled their sponsors as leaders of a notorious drug trafficking network, which specialises in trafficking illicit drugs to Saudi Arabia.

A swift follow-up operation was carried out, and the trio of Abubakar Muhammad, Abdulhakeem Muhammed Tijjani, and Muhammad Aji Shugaba were arrested in Kano.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives at the Kano airport on Wednesday May 28, intercepted a 60-year-old businessman Chinedu Leonard Okigbo during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1432 to Iran.

His body scan confirmed he ingested illicit substances as a result of which he was placed on excretion observation during which he excreted 65 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.41kg.

At the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State, no fewer than seven watch-listed containers were positioned for joint examination by NDLEA officers, men of Custom Service and other security agencies between Wednesday 28 and Friday May 30, during which 825,200 bottles of codeine based syrup and trodol worth Five Billion Seven Hundred and Seventy Six Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira in street value were seized while a total of Five Million One Hundred Thousand pills of opioids especially tapentadol 225mg, worth Three Billion Five Hundred and Seventy Million Naira were recovered.

