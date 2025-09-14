NDLEA Busts Skuchies Factory In Ikorodu

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered and dismantled a factory producing skuchies, a dangerous cocktail of cannabis and blackcurrant drink at Ibeshe in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to the Agency’s Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the raid was carried out on Thursday, September 11, following credible intelligence. During the operation, officers recovered 6,029 bottles of skuchies and 4,232kg of cannabis from the illicit facility located in Caritas, Ibeshe. The factory manager, Joy Awosika, was arrested.

In a related operation, another suspect, Akeem Oriola, was arrested the same day in Mushin, Lagos, with 26kg of skunk.

Meanwhile, in Abuja, NDLEA operatives arrested a dispatch rider, Godsplan Vincent, 29, during a stop-and-search operation at Utako. He was allegedly on a mission to distribute 50.7 grams of cocaine and 66 grams of Loud.

In Oyo State, three female suspects—Faidat Azeez, 25; Alanu Fatimoh, 40; and Mojeed Taiwo, 25—were arrested in Lagbondoko and Akitan areas of Oyo town with 17kg of skunk.

Similarly, in Kano State, NDLEA operatives seized 100,000 pills of tramadol (200mg/225mg) from a suspect, Musa Shuaibu, 38, along the Zaria–Kano road. At Na’ibawa area, they recovered 196 litres of Akuskura, while at Wailari in Kumbotso LGA, they intercepted 34.1kg of skunk, 493 tubes of rubber solution, and 25 litres of “suck and die” from Basiru Umar, 18.

In Anambra State, a couple, Nzube Onyedika, 41, and his wife, Ebele Onyedika, 42, were arrested in Obosi with 13.9kg of methamphetamine and 5.3kg of skunk. Another suspect, Nnamchi Tochukwu, 36, was also caught with quantities of meth, tramadol, swinol, heroin, and skunk.

In Yobe, a suspect, Mohammed Auwal, was arrested after 22.1kg of cannabis sativa was recovered from his residence at Gadan Talakawa, Potiskum. In Ogun State, a joint operation by NDLEA, police, and vigilante groups led to the arrest of three suspected trans-border traffickers—Kunyadi Kunle Ogbungbun, 24; Olalekan Adewale, 20; and Sanya Joshua, 22—with 394kg of skunk at Imeko. Three motorcycles used for conveyance were also seized.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives destroyed 16,966.6kg of skunk on a 6.78-hectare cannabis plantation in Ugbogyi forest, Ovia South West LGA, and recovered 1,176kg of processed cannabis from the site. Four suspects—Ebenezer Ewang, Oshore John, Emmanuel Monday, and David Sunday—were arrested.

Beyond enforcement, NDLEA Commands across the country intensified the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign with sensitization programs in schools, motor parks, mosques, and communities. Highlights included outreach to drivers at Onitsha South Motors Park, Islamic faithful at Otu Central Mosque in Oyo, students of Salamah International School in Katsina, and advocacy visits to traditional rulers such as the Osile Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Adewale Tejuosho.

Commending the efforts of the commands in Lagos, Abuja, Oyo, Kano, Edo, Anambra, Yobe, and Ogun, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), urged officers to sustain the Agency’s balanced approach to drug control through enforcement and sensitization.