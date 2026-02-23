NDLEA Busts Lagos Real Estate CEO, Foreign Courier In Major Drug Law Enforcement

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a Lagos-based real estate developer and an Ivorian national in a series of coordinated anti-narcotics operations across Nigeria.

The agency confirmed that Kolapo Raji, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trans Fortress Global Resources, was arrested at his residence in Ikate, Lekki following months of surveillance.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Baba- femi in a statement yesterday, said Raji, 57, had been on the agency’s watch list since 2025 and was apprehended shortly after returning from the United Kingdom.

According to the agency, a search of his Safe Court Apartment residence led to the recovery of four large bags containing 89.20 kilograms of “Canadian Loud,” a potent strain of cannabis.

Officers also seized a 2024 Toyota Hilux vehicle during the operation. Investigators said the suspect admitted becoming involved in drug trafficking after financing consignments for an overseas associate. He reportedly disclosed that the substantial profits he earned encouraged him to establish his own drug distribution network.

In a separate operation at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, NDLEA operatives arrested a 41-year-old Ivorian national, Michael Gohouri, during screening for an outbound Ethiopian Airlines flight to Milan via Addis Ababa. A body scan revealed that the suspect had ingested illicit substances.

He later excreted 82 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.49 kilograms. Investigations showed that Gohouri had arrived in Lagos from Milan in January and travelled between Lagos and Enugu before moving to Kano, where he ingested the drugs in a hotel room.

He reportedly expected to receive N5,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment in Milan. The suspect, who claims mixed Ivorian and Nigerian parentage, also holds an Italian residence permit valid until May 2026 and possesses a Nigerian National Identification Number.

The NDLEA said its nationwide operations led to multiple arrests and seizures across several states. At Agbara in Ogun State, officers arrested Ugwuja Kingsley with 56 kilograms of skunk, while Ekwe Arinze was apprehended in Oshodi, Lagos, with 76 kilograms of the substance.

At the Port Harcourt Ports Complex in Onne, Rivers State, a joint inspection by NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies uncovered 170,900 bottles of codeine-based syrup concealed in a container.

Along the Okene–Lokoja highway in Kogi State, operatives intercepted a commuter bus transporting 7,300 tramadol pills hidden inside sound systems. Follow-up operations in Abuja led to the arrest of two suspects linked to the consignment.

Further raids in Ondo, Bauchi, Delta and Edo states resulted in the seizure and destruction of large quantities of cannabis and the arrest of several suspects, including a 68-year-old woman.