NDLEA busts Katsina wedding drug party, arrests groom

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) disrupted a pre-wedding drug abuse competition in a community popularly known as Shola Quarters in Katsina and arrested 25 youths participating in the drug party.

Acting on intelligence, the agency officials swooped on the suspects while they were busy taking turns abusing all sorts of illicit substances including a mixture of multiple drugs mixed in a plastic bucket.

Though the groom, Gwandi, who organized the drug party along with his friends, was not at the venue at the time the 25 others were arrested, he was however nabbed on December 3, following a manhunt for him.

Also on December 3 in Anambra State the NDLEA intercepted a truck marked BEN 302 YS (Edo) and after a search, 5,612 bottles of codeine-based syrup; 57,800 capsules of tramadol and 5,100 ampoules of pentazocine injection, among others were recovered.

The driver, Ambrose Oyamedan, conductors Samuel Otejere and Obey Jonathan as well as the truck were taken into custody for further investigation.

Two ladies, Chiemenam Akusoba, 25, and Chidinma Ibenwa, 28, were also arrested on Saturday December 9, with 15.8503kg of Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Cannabis sativa in Umuogbu, Nnobi and Onitsha, respectively.

At least three suspects Monday John, 50; Maryam Adang, 48; and Mohammed Lawal Musa, 36, were arrested in different parts of Kaduna state. While John was arrested with 28.4kg of cannabis on December 7, Maryam was nabbed with 18.6kg of the same substance on Saturday 9th December, the same day Musa, an indigene of Damagaran, Niger Republic was arrested with 34kg of cannabis sativa along Abuja- Kaduna Highway while he was on his way to Niger Republic with the exhibit.

On December 9, the NDLEA intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu, 12 consignments of cocaine belonging to members of a Drug Trafficking Organisation.

A businessman Augustine Justine Emeka, 44, who claims he deals in copper wire was arrested at the airport upon his arrival from Douala, Cameroon via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Ethiopian Airline with 12 consignments consisting of 797 pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6 kilograms.

During a preliminary interview, the suspect admitted the cocaine consignments were for delivery to 12 different persons in the country.