NDLEA Busts Illicit Drug Warehouse, Recovers N6.7bn Opioids, Arrests Baron, 5 Others

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) continued their offensive action against drug syndicates in a nationwide crackdown with the dismantling of an opioids cartel in an intelligence-led operation during which a baron, Onyekachi Pius Nwanagu and five members of his gang were arrested with illicit substances worth over N6.7 billion recovered from their secret warehouse in a residential estate in Lagos.

According to a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, following credible intelligence that the drug trafficking organisation (DTO) was about distributing over 7.2 million pills of tramadol 225mg and 526,200 bottles (52.6 million mls) of codeine syrup warehoused in a residential compound located at 23 Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor, Isheri area of Isolo, Lagos State, ahead of the Christmas festive season, officers of a Special Operations Unit of NDLEA led a well -coordinated op- eration between Wednesday, 19th and Thursday 20th November, 2025 to round up members of the syndicate and dismantle their criminal network.

Two members of the DTO: Egbo Innocent Udalor and Chukwe Emmanuel were trailed and arrested at Apple Junction, Festac Area of Lagos on Wednesday, November 19, while conveying 300 cartons of opioids in a truck.

A follow up operation to the syndicate’s warehouse at Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor the following day Thursday, November 20, led to the arrest of Onyekachi Nwanagu and other members of his syndicate including: Nwoye Sunday Ali; Nnacho Ogochukwu; and Oraghalia Chukwuebuka Philip.