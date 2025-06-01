NDLEA Busts Hajj Cocaine Syndicate, Arrests Three 

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered and dismantled a syndicate that sponsors Nigerian pilgrims as drug couriers, trafficking cocaine to Saudi Arabia under the guise of performing Hajj.

The agency confirmed the arrest of three key members of the cartel in Kano.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the arrests followed the interception of two pilgrims, Ibrahim Umar Mustapha and Muhammad Siraj Shifado, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Monday, May 26.

The suspects were attempting to board Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 940 to Jeddah when they were stopped during final screening, based on credible intelligence.

Babafemi said the suspects were taken for body scans which confirmed the ingestion of illicit drugs.

They were subsequently placed under excretion observation, during which each excreted 45 wraps of cocaine, totaling 90 pellets with a combined weight of 1.04 kilograms.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the syndicate leaders, Abubakar Muhammad, Abdulhakeem Muhammed Tijjani, and Muhammad Aji Shugaba, in separate operations carried out in Kano on Tuesday, May 27, and Wednesday, May 28.

In a related operation at the same airport on May 28, NDLEA operatives intercepted a 60-year-old businessman, Chinedu Leonard Okigbo, during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1432 to Iran.

A body scan confirmed he had ingested drugs. He was placed under observation and excreted 65 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.41 kilograms.

At the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State, NDLEA operatives, alongside officers from the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies, examined seven watch-listed containers between May 28 and May 30.

The joint operation led to the seizure of 825,200 bottles of codeine-based syrup and Trodol, with a total street value of N5.77 billion. Additionally, 5.1 million pills of opioids, especially Tapentadol 225mg, were recovered, with an estimated value of N3.57 billion. The total street value of the seized opioids stood at N9.34 billion.

On Friday, May 30, along the Kano-Maiduguri Road, NDLEA officers arrested Abubakar Hussein, 42, and Sahabi Adamu, 53, with $900,000 cash suspected to be counterfeit.

The suspects and the exhibit are to be transferred to the appropriate agency for further investigation.

On Tuesday, May 27, in Adamawa State, officers recovered 390 compressed blocks of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 275.3 kilograms.

The consignment was found in a parked Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number YLA-408GG along the Ngurore-Yola Road.

In another development, NDLEA operatives in Kwara State on Saturday, May 31, arrested a notorious female drug dealer, Alhaja Mutiat Abdul-Fatai, at the Oja Oba area of Ilorin. Various quantities of opioids including tramadol, flunitrazepam, and codeine-based syrup were seized from her.

Meanwhile, the agency continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign across the country. Sensitization lectures were delivered to students and staff of several schools including Government Day Senior Secondary School, Kwasarawa in Katsina; Corpus Christi College, Achi in Enugu; Epignosis Standard College, Onitsha in Anambra; Government Girls Secondary School, Utai, Wudil LGA in Kano; and Government Girls Secondary School, Calabar in Cross River State.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers of the MAKIA, PHPC, Kano, Kwara, and Adamawa commands for their recent operations.

He also praised officers nationwide for their balanced focus on both drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

