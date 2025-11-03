NDLEA Busts Colos Lab In Lagos, Intercepts Loud Consignments In Bathtubs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have uncovered a clandestine laboratory where Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis is being produced in a residential building located at Ajao Estate, Isolo area of Lagos State with large quantities of freshly cooked Colos and various precursor chemicals for drug production recovered and the 30-year-old lab owner, Stephen Kelechi Imoh arrested.

The discovery followed months of intelligence gathering on possible Colos laboratories in Lagos after NDLEA officers intercepted consignments of freshly produced Colos in March and May 2025 in the state, a development that suggested that the dangerous psychoactive substance, which was hitherto imported into the country, was now locally produced.

According to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Mr Femi Babafemi, yesterday, the effort paid off on Thursday, October 30, when NDLEA officers raided the residential apartment in Ajao Estate, which Kelechi converted to a laboratory for cooking Colos, a strain of cannabis produced with the psychoactive plant and various chemicals.