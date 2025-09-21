Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd), Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that Nigeria’s ability to overcome its current challenges depends on cultivating citizens who embody discipline, loyalty, and resilience.

Speaking at the 38th-anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Military School Class of 1982, Marwa underscored the enduring role of character in nation-building, stressing that values remain the bedrock of national development.

The NDLEA boss applauded the Class of 1982’s distinction of producing two serving Service Chiefs, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

He further lauded the class for its projects and contributions to their alma mater, which he said stand as symbols of gratitude and enduring loyalty.

Marwa’s appeal for discipline, loyalty, and resilience comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s mounting challenges — ranging from insecurity and economic instability to social fragmentation and eroding public trust in institutions.

He said, “Our country today needs more than soldiers with weapons. She needs citizens with character, men and women armed with courage, loyalty, discipline, and resilience,”

As an alumnus of the Nigerian Military School (NMS), Marwa linked the institution’s core values of discipline, unity, loyalty, and resilience to the broader qualities required to tackle Nigeria’s current crises.

Established in 1954, NMS in Zaria has produced generations of military officers and public servants who have played pivotal roles in national development.

The NDLEA boss noted that institutions such as NMS do more than groom soldiers; they also nurture citizens with the inner strength and character needed to provide principled leadership