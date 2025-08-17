NDLEA Arrests Woman, Son For Drug Trafficking In Lagos

A 52-year-old woman, Muyibat Mumuni was has been arrested with her son, Faruk Mumuni, 25, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The woman and her son were arrested at Ladega Street, Mushin, on Wednesday, August 13, for storing and distributing 298 blocks of Ghana Loud weighing 149kg, while another suspect, Emmanuel Samuel, was nabbed on Friday, August 15, in Ajah area of Lekki where 8.5kg Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis was recovered from their apartment.

Not less than 128,000 capsules of tramadol were recovered from a suspect Sani Mohammed,32, who was arrested by NDLEA officers at Jauro Jatau, Gombe, Gombe state on Monday August 11, while a total of 337, 800 capsules of the same pharmaceutical opioid were seized by operatives on patrol along Okene-Lokoja highway, Kogi state from the driver of a commercial bus, Sulaiman Oyedokun, 47, coming from Onitsha, Anambra state and heading to Kotangora, Niger state.

While a total of 11,250 kg of kunk was destroyed on 4.5 hectares of farmland on Tuesday, August 12, when NDLEA operatives, assisted by Sardauna Emirate Council and the Nigeria Forest Hunters Security Service, raided the Tanmiya forest in Sardauna LGA, Taraba state, 29,840 capsules of tramadol were seized from a suspect, Saleh Babangida, 20, at a checkpoint in Wukari area of the state on Saturday, August 16.

In Kaduna, two suspects, Mohammed Amdife, 46, and Sulaiman Mohammed, 22, were arrested in connection with the seizure of 22,640 pills of tramadol and rohypnol at Gwargwaje checkpoint, Zaria and the Tudun Wada area of the state. Two other suspects, Caroline David, 51, and Abdulhadi Umar, 30, were nabbed over the seizure of 111.1kg of skunk intercepted along the Zaria – Kano road.

At the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers state, a total of 875,000 bottles of codeine based syrup worth over N6.1billion in street value and 3, 500,000 pills of trodol benzhexol valued at N1.7billion were recovered from five containers under NDLEA intelligence tracking and watch-list during joint examination with Customs Service and other security agencies on Wednesday 13th and Thursday August 14, at the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) of the Onne port.

In Edo, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday, August 13, recovered 24 bags of skunk weighing 432kg in a bush along Warake-Auchi road in Etsako West LGA, while 130kg of the same substance was seized at a warehouse in Sobe, Owan West LGA the following day.

A suspect, Tahiru Madu Manga, 25, was nabbed by NDLEA officers along Zaria-Kano road, with 16kg skunk and another suspect, Ibrahim Audu, 47, was arrested with 76kg of the same psychoactive substance at Gadar Tamburawa along Zaria-Kano road, Kano state, on Wednesday August 13.

No fewer than 4,320 ampoules of ketamine injection were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Lagos highway on Monday, 11th August, with a suspec,t Akeem Adegu,n arrested.

In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities, among others, in the past week. These include: WADA advocacy visits to the former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar in Minna, Niger state; the Emir of Borgu kingdom, HRH Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro, Kitoro IV, in Borgu kingdom, Niger state; the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed (Rtd), in Lafia, Nasarawa state and the Shehu of Borno, HRH Dr. Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi, in Maiduguri, Borno state, among others.