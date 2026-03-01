NDLEA Arrests Wanted Drug Kingpin

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the arrest of Reginald Peter Chidiebere, “a wanted drug kingpin”, who went into hiding for 13 years.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA said Chidiebere was first arrested in 2013 for cocaine trafficking and arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in charge number FHC/L/187c/2923.

He, however, jumped bail after being released and went underground, but his name resurfaced in February 2024 as one of the masterminds behind the importation of 49.70 kilogrammes of heroin from South Africa.

The consignment was intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja.

READ ALSO:

The statement read, “In February 2024, his name featured prominently as one of the masterminds of the shipment of 49.70 kilograms heroin imported from South Africa following the interception of the consignment by NDLEA operatives at the import shed of the Lagos airport.

“A follow-up operation was carried out on 19th February 2024 at his Golden Platinum Hotel & Suites, located at No. 16/18 Reginald Peter Chidiebere Street, Hope Estate, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos where an additional 2.20 kilograms of heroin was recovered from one of his guests, Igbuanugo Ebuka ThankGod. As a result, Chidiebere went underground.

“The agency however secured the interim forfeiture of his hotel and blocked all bank accounts traced to him since 2024,” Babafemi said.

“Following these developments, Chidiebere could no longer sustain himself in hiding, prompting his surrender to the agency on 13th February 2026 and has since been taken into custody to face his pending charges for which he jumped bail in 2013 and fresh charges based on the 2024 heroin consignments linked to him.,”