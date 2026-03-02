NDLEA Arrests Wanted Drug Kingpin After 13 Years In Hiding Over Cocaine, Heroin Shipments

After 13 years in hiding, a suspected notorious drug kingpin, Reginald Peter Chidiebere, has been taken into custody following the seizure of large consignments of cocaine and heroin linked to him by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The drug lord, according to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the Agency, Femi Babafemi, was first arrested in 2013 over the shipment of cocaine into Nigeria and was subse- quently arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court Lagos in charge no.

FHC/L/187c/2923. He however jumped bail and went into hiding after the tri- al judge granted him bail and has since remained at large. In February 2024, his name featured prominently as one of the masterminds of the shipment of 49.70 kilograms heroin imported from South Africa following the interception of the consignment by NDLEA operatives at the import shed of the Lagos airport.

A follow-up operation was carried out on February 19, 2024, at his Golden Platinum Hotel & Suites, located at No. 16/18 Reginald Peter Chidiebere Street, Hope Estate, Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos where an additional 2.20 kilograms of heroin was recovered from one of his guests, Igbuanugo Ebuka ThankGod.

As a result, Chidiebere went underground. The agency however secured the interim forfeiture of his hotel and blocked all bank accounts traced to him since 2024.