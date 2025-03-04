NDLEA Arrests Wanted Drug Baron In Lagos After 17 Years

Share

…over N1.4bn illicit drugs seized, says Marwa

After 17 years of hiding in the dark to ship illicit drugs worth billions of naira across the world, the reign of a wanted suspected 59-year-old drug baron, Ogbonnaya Kevin Jeff, has been brought to a halt following his arrest by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at his hideout in Ojo area of Lagos State.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigidier General Buba Marwa (Rtd) who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, detailed how operatives of its Special Operations Unit had been on the trail of Ogbonnaya following an Interpol red notice against him and information from the National Intelligence Service of South Korea.

According to Marwa: “The major development that warranted this special briefing pertains to the arrest of a drug lord who’s wanted across the world as the leader of an international drug trafficking organisation.

I am therefore pleased to announce this significant breakthrough in our efforts to dismantle drug trafficking syndicates operating within the country.

“As we have said four years ago when we began the reform of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), our prime targets are drug barons and other important figures that organise drug trafficking rings.

“On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, we achieved that objective in the successful arrest of Ogbonnaya Kevin Jeff, a 59-year-old drug baron.

The suspect was arrested at his hideout at No. 3, Ibukunoluwa Taiwo Close, off LASU Road, Lagos. He has been under NDLEA investigation before his arrest.

As a result, we have comprehensive intelligence on his activities, and incontrovertible facts that he is a notorious drug lord who recruited young Nigerians as couriers to smuggle illicit substances into the Republic of Korea (South Korea).

“Our records reveal that many Nigerians apprehended outside the country for drug-related offences were linked to him.

Furthermore, we have established that he laundered drug proceeds through the importation of electronics and other goods.

Following his arrest, a search of his residence led to the recovery of multiple Nigerian international passports belonging to different individuals, many of which contained Korean visas.

Additionally, we recovered some illicit substances in a storehouse at the back of his house.”

While unmasking the suspect’s leadership role in the drug underworld, the NDLEA boss said, “Ogbonnaya Kevin Jeff is not a typical domestic drug baron; he is an international trafficker operating both from Nigeria and abroad.

