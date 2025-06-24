NDLEA Arrests Varsity Student, 208 Others, Confiscates Drug Worth N777m In Edo

Share

The Edo State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mitchell Ofoyeju yesterday said the command has confiscated drugs worth N777 million in the last six months.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Ofoyeju said that 209 suspected drug traffickers, consisting of 129 males and 80 females, were apprehended, noting that one of them is a female 300-level student of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

He said the student who hails from Uromi in the Esan North East Local Government Area, claimed to have ventured into drug trafficking to offset the loan she collected from a microfinance bank.

The commander said if the suspects were successful in making such huge amounts from the sale of the illicit drugs, they would have money to carry out their nefarious activities.

