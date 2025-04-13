NDLEA Arrests Trans-Border Drug Trafficker 

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 35-year-old trans-border drug trafficker, Odoh Ikechukwu, at the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Mfum, Cross River State.

The agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the suspect was apprehended during a joint border operation with personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service.

He was found in possession of 8,740 ampoules of assorted opioids, weighing 395kg.

Babafemi listed the seized substances to include 1,080 ampoules of fentanyl injection, 2,160 ampoules of morphine sulphate injection, 3,010 ampoules of phenobarbital sulphate injection, 2,160 ampoules of pethidine injection, and 330 ampoules of midazolam injection.

In another operation, NDLEA operatives in Kano on Friday, April 11, 2025, arrested 27-year-old Aliyu Ibrahim at the Bachirawa area with 20 ATM cards and 25,600 pills of tramadol (225mg and 250mg).

Additionally, 48-year-old Gambo Lawan was arrested in a follow-up operation at Wazobia Motor Park in Gwagwalada, FCT, following the seizure of a consignment containing 8,960 pills of tramadol by NDLEA officers during a routine check along the Gwagwalada expressway on Monday, April 7.

Also, not less than 124 kilograms of skunk (a potent strain of cannabis) were recovered on Friday, April 11, from the boot of a Lexus car with registration number KTU 54 CU. The vehicle was being driven by 58-year-old Ademiluyi Adedapo Collins along the Mokwa-Jebba road in Niger State.

Meanwhile, NDLEA commands across the country continued to complement their drug supply reduction efforts with advocacy campaigns under the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative.

These sensitisation campaigns were carried out in schools, markets, places of worship, and communities during the past week.

Some highlights include WADA sensitisation lectures at New Era Secondary School, Nteje, Anambra; Promise Land College, Ikotun Egbe, Lagos; Cherryfield College, Jikwoyi, FCT; Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso, Oyo State; and Nurul Faruq Islamic Academy, Gombi, Adamawa State.

In Kwara State, the command paid a WADA advocacy visit to the Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye Olufayo II.

Commending the efforts of the officers and men of the Adamawa, Cross River, FCT, Kano, and Niger State Commands, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), urged them and their colleagues nationwide not to rest on their oars but to continue raising the bar in the fight against drug cartels while equally intensifying drug demand reduction initiatives.

