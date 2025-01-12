NDLEA Arrests Shrine Priest After Three-Month Manhunt

Share

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Sunday, arrested a traditional chief priest of the Igunuko Shrine, Bariu Aliu, in the Alpha beach area of Ajah, Lekki, following a three-month manhunt.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Bariu, also known as “Malo,” was arrested after 2,760 kilograms of skunk were recovered from his shrine on October 25, 2024.

Confirming the development, the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, revealed that while two of Bariu’s accomplices had been arrested, charged, and convicted last year, the chief priest was identified as the leader of the drug syndicate operating from the shrine.

READ ALSO

“In Lagos, the traditional chief priest of the Igunuko shrine at Alpha Beach, Ajah Lekki, where 2,760 kg of skunk was recovered on October 25, 2024, Bariu Aliu (alias Malo), has been arrested by NDLEA operatives after a three-month manhunt.

“Though two of his accomplices were arrested at the shrine last year and subsequently charged and convicted in court, Bariu was identified as the syndicate leader,” he stated

Share

Please follow and like us: