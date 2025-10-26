NDLEA Arrests Pretty Mike, Ex-BBNaija Housemate,100 Others

Popular Nigerian socialite, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, better known as Pretty Mike, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over “Possession of illicit substances.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that Pretty Mike was arrested alongside former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tuoyo Ideh, with more than 100 guests during a midnight raid of Proxy Nightclub, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking in a statement on its verified X handle by its Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the agency alleged that cartons of banned substances, including Loud and laughing gas, were recovered from the venue during the operation conducted in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025.

The statement reads, “In Lagos, NDLEA operatives in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, raided Proxy Night club at 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, where a drug party was going on. Over 100 suspects, including the owner of the club, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, alias Pretty Mike, were arrested and taken into custody for screening. Cartons of illicit substances, including Loud and laughing gas, were recovered from suspects at the party and the club’s store.

“The raid followed intelligence about the drug party. NDLEA operatives who were embedded in the party between 11 pm on Saturday, 25th October, however, disrupted the gathering at 3 am on Sunday, 26th October based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).”

Confirming his arrest, Tuoye took to his Instagram page on Sunday to lament his ordeal and express displeasure over his arrest.

He wrote, “I have been arrested by the NDLEA from a night club in Lagos for basically doing nothing at all since around 4 am, they made us sit down like criminals, we over 150 people here up till now, that were carried to NDLEA head quarters Ikoyi, we didn’t commit any crime, they came with guns inside and the club and told everyone to lie down”

Efforts by our correspondent to reach Pretty Mike for comments proved abortive, as calls and messages sent to him were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

In a similar vein, the agency said it has intercepted 70 parcels of cocaine concealed inside cocoa butter body cream containers bound for London, United Kingdom, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The cocaine, weighing 3.6 kilograms, was discovered on October 14, 2025, during the examination of cargoes declared as personal effects and scheduled to be exported on an Air Peace flight to London.

The cargo agent, Lawal Mustapha Olakunle, who presented the consignment for airfreight, was immediately arrested, and further investigations conducted over two weeks led to the arrest of two other suspects: a female healthcare worker, Ogunmuyide Taiwo Deborah, and the Chief Executive Officer of a travel agency, Mutiu Adebayo Adebiyi.

“The cocaine consignments weighing 3.60 kilograms were discovered on 14th October 2025 during examination of cargoes packaged as personal effects going to London, UK on an Air Peace flight. A cargo agent, Lawal Mustapha Olakunle, who presented the consignment for airfreight, was promptly arrested while investigations stretching into two weeks led to the arrest of two principal suspects linked to the attempt to export the concealed Class A drug to the UK.

“In a follow-up operation on 18th October, a female healthcare worker, Ogunmuyide Taiwo Deborah, was arrested, following which Mutiu Adebayo Adebiyi, the Chief Executive Officer of a travel agency, Mutiu Adebiyi & Co, was arrested at his 23 Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos office on Monday 20th October.”