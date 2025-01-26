NDLEA Arrests Multiple Suspects In Nationwide Drug Busts

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday announced the arrest of suspects and seizures of drugs across several states in Nigeria.

The NDLEA announced the series of breakthroughs in its fight against drug trafficking in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi in Abuja.

According to the agency, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, operatives intercepted a shipment of “Loud,” a synthetic strain of cannabis, bound for the United Kingdom.

The illicit consignment, weighing 3.5 kilograms, was concealed in a duvet and discovered at the airport’s cargo shed, adding that Two suspects were arrested in connection with the attempted export.

The main agent, identified as Austin Balogun, admitted to receiving N700,000 for the operation, which he used for export handling charges and renting an apartment.

In another operation in Lagos, NDLEA operatives raided a hideout in the Igbo Olumo area of Ikorodu, arresting two suspects.

They confiscated seven litres of “skuchies,” a psychoactive substance made from black currant, cannabis, and opioids.

Additionally, firearms were recovered, including three locally made double-barrel rifles, one English-made pistol, and a single-barrel rifle, alongside cartridges and other weapons.

Further investigations in the Akala area of Mushin, Lagos, uncovered 47 kilograms of skunk, a cannabis variant, and 25.46 kilograms of Nitrous Oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

In Ekiti State, 26-year-old Adepoju Taiwo was arrested on January 23 along Iworoko Road, Ado-Ekiti, with 1.95 kilograms of Canadian Loud.

Similarly, in Kwara State, NDLEA operatives recovered 50,000 pills of tramadol, weighing 36.56 kilograms, from a suspect named Saadu, who was arrested in Moro local government area.

Meanwhile, in Kano State, three suspects, including a 45-year-old Nigerien named Abubakar Lami, were arrested in Gadar Tamburawa with 13.1 kilograms of skunk and 125 liters of “suck and die,” another psychoactive substance.

In the Dawakin Kudu council area, a cannabis plantation was discovered and destroyed, with one suspect apprehended in connection with the illegal farm.

