NDLEA Arrests Man For Smuggling Cocaine Concealed In Stomach

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday disclosed it arrested a 59-year-old Nigerian businessman, Ezeokoli Sylva, for allegedly smuggling 700 grams of cocaine concealed in his stomach.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, the arrest took place on Friday, November 29, 2024, at the E-Arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He added that Sylva, who had lived in Brazil for 35 years, was returning to Nigeria aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight from São Paulo, Brazil, via Addis Ababa.

Babafemi further disclosed that a body scan conducted by NDLEA officials revealed foreign objects in Sylva’s stomach, which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

Furthermore, Babafemi revealed that two consignments containing cocaine and pentazocine injections, en route to the United Kingdom via a courier company in Lagos, were intercepted on November 26.

“The cocaine, weighing 200 grams, was concealed in local fabrics, while 40 ampoules of pentazocine injection, weighing 110 grams, was hidden in cartons,” he said.

