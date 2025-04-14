NDLEA Arrests Malaysian Returnee With Meth Consignment Concealed In Speakers

Share

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a 41-year-old ex-convict and Malaysian returnee, Ndubuisi Udatu (aka Richard), with two giant music speakers used to conceal four large parcels of methamphetamine weighing 2.700kilograms for distribution in Yola and Mubi, Adamawa State, and across the border into Cameroon.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said Ndubuisi was arrested inside a commercial transport bus at an NDLEA check point at Namtari along Ngurore -Yola road, Adamawa on Monday April 7.

Babafemi said he was found with two new music speakers used to conceal four packages of methamphetamine and monetary exhibit of N22,300 when he was arrested.

In his statement, he claimed he returned to Nigeria to continue his illicit drug trade after serving out his jail term in Malaysia where he had been arrested, convicted and sent to prison for drug trafficking offences.

In another interdiction exercise, NDLEA officers in a joint border operation with Customs personnel at the Nigeria/Cameroon border, Mfum, Cross River State arrested a trans-border drug trafficker, 35-year-old Odoh Peter Ikechukwu, with 8,740 ampoules of assorted opioids, weighing 395kg.

