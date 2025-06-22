NDLEA Arrests Kwara Poly Student With Skunk

Share

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 22-year-old female student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Olotin Nifemi, for drug possession and peddling.

Nifemi, said to be notorious for supplying illicit substances to fellow students, was apprehended with 1kg of skunk at her base along Kwara Poly Road, Ilorin.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI) intercepted multiple illicit drug consignments at courier companies in Lagos.

On Thursday, June 19, officers at one courier facility intercepted a shipment of sewn female dresses destined for Bahrain. Hidden within the dresses was 1.3kg of “Loud,” a potent strain of cannabis. A day earlier, on Wednesday, June 18, 850 grams of cocaine concealed in cloth hangers bound for Australia were uncovered at another courier firm.

Meanwhile, in Bauchi State, acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives arrested two suspects—37-year-old Ibrahim Galadima and 28-year-old Ibrahim Muhammed—along the Bauchi-Darazo Road on Monday, June 16. Recovered from them were 1,013,000 pills of opioids, including tramadol, diazepam, and exol-5.

Similarly, 38-year-old Bishir Isyaku was arrested on Tuesday, June 17, at Gwargwaje along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway. He was found with 14.2kg of skunk concealed in two sacks of charcoal and seven cartons of rubber solution weighing 198kg.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NDLEA officers conducted raid operations at Karu Abattoir and Torabora areas of Abuja on Wednesday, June 18. Six suspects, including Murtala Adamu and Ahmed Isma’il, were arrested. Seized during the operation were 6.9kg of skunk and 59 grams of methamphetamine.

In Kano State, NDLEA officers on patrol along the Zaria-Kano Road on Thursday, June 19, arrested Umar Hamisu and 32-year-old Dahiru Abdullahi with 56.2kg of skunk. That same day, 27-year-old Obiwuru Henry was apprehended along Jaba Road in Fagge LGA with 23,720 capsules of tramadol and 1,400 ampoules of pentazocine.

Further arrests were made on Saturday, June 21, along the same Zaria-Kano Road. A 60-year-old suspect, Abubakar Modu, was found with 36.6kg of skunk, while 28-year-old Abdulkadir Muhammed was caught with 32kg of the same substance.

The NDLEA has reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks across the country and bringing perpetrators to justice.

