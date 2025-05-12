NDLEA Arrests Iranbound Woman With Cocaine In Private Part, Stomach, Bag At PH Airport

Share

Desperate attempt by a woman, Ihensekhien Miracle Obehi who disguised in a hijab to export large consignments of cocaine concealed in her private part, stomach and false bottom of her handbag to Iran has been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Obehi who was dressed in hijab to beat security checks was intercepted at the departure hall of the Port Harcourt airport on Sunday, May 3, while trying to board a Qatar Airline flight to Iran via Doha following credible intelligence.

During her search, she was found to have inserted three wraps of cocaine in her private part, and two large parcels hidden in false compartments of her handbag while she swallowed 67 pellets of the Class A drug.

