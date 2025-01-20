NDLEA Arrests India-Bound Nursing Student Over Attempt To Ingest 76 Wraps Of Cocaine

Share

Attempt by 26-year-old Esther Onyinyechi Uzodinma, a 200-level student of nursing at the Noida International University, Uttar Pradesh, India, to swallow 76 wraps of cocaine hours before her return flight to the South Asian country through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, has been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Esther was scheduled to return to Delhi, India from MAKIA Kano on Qatar Airways flight 1432 on Friday January 17, but was arrested in her room at 11:30pm on Thursday January 16, at Royal Park Hotel, Sabon Garin, Kano, while awaiting the cocaine consignment she was to ingest before her flight the following morning.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said her lid was blown open when NDLEA operatives on patrol along Okene-Lokoja highway in Kogi State on Thursday, January 16, intercepted 31-year-old Cosmas Okorie, in a commuter bus coming from Lagos enroute Kano.

Inside his black polythene bag was an audio speaker, which was used to conceal 76 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.340 kilograms, which he was going to deliver to Esther in Kano.

A swift follow up operation in Kano led to the arrest of the female nursing university student later same day.

