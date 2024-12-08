NDLEA Arrests Grandma With Opioids In Lagos

Share

A 65-year-old grandmother, Ramata Bola Adeyemo has been arrested by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and recovered 20.6 litres of codeine-based syrup from her.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi in a statement issued on Sunday said she was arrested on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Also arrested in Lagos was Alhaji Lawan Manga who was picked up at Ogundana Street, Ikeja on Thursday, December 5, 2024, while 4.7kg cannabis and 1.3kg tramadol were recovered from him.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, sensitization lectures to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These include WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Progressive Secondary School, Ado Awaye, Oyo state; Muslim Grammar School, Ede, Osun state; Government Girls College, Maiduguri, Borno state; Community Secondary School, Ogale, Rivers state; Santa Maria Secondary School, Igogoro, Enugu state; and Chiranci Upper Basic Junior Secondary School, Bichi, Kano state while Lagos State command of NDLEA organised WADA enlightenment lecture for leaders and members of NURTW, Orile Agege, Lagos, among others.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, Adamawa, Ekiti, Lagos, and Oyo Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigidier. General. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts are well appreciated.

