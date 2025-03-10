NDLEA Arrests Fleeing Auto Spare Parts Dealer Over 77.50kg Cocaine, Phenacetin Seizure

Share

Barely three weeks after launching a manhunt for him, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested an automobile spare parts dealer, Levi Chidiebele Ubodoeze, over a recent attempt to export two kilograms of cocaine concealed in vehicle propellers to Angola.

Following the seizure of the cocaine consignment at a logistics company in Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos State on February 21, 2025, swift contacts were made with Angolan authorities who in turn arrested the supposed recipient of the illicit drug in Angola, after which the identity of the sender was unraveled.

As a result, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, March 6, tracked Ubodoeze to his house in Ago Palace Way area of Isolo, Lagos where he was caught in a KIA Sport Utility Vehicle trying to escape.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large quantity of phenacetin, a cutting agent for cocaine weighing 75.50 kilograms packaged and branded as semolina, while a digital scale used in weighing illicit drugs was recovered from his house.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said Ubodoeze admitted dealing in cocaine while selling motor spare parts at Ladipo market, Mushin area of Lagos.

He stated that the supposed recipient of the illicit consignment in Angola alerted him the moment he was arrested in Angola hence his bid to evacuate his house and flee from the area shortly before NDLEA officers swooped on him.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, also intercepted a cargo of cannabis candies imported from the United Kingdom and meant for sale at a Kiddies Mart, located at 46, Ogunlana drive, Surulere, Lagos.

Babafemi said the consignment was seized on February 27, upon its arrival as a consolidated cargo on Allied Airways. Preliminary field test and subsequent forensic analysis of the candies established that the substance was laced with a strong strain of cannabis.

As a result, the recipient of the shipment, Adedamola Taylor, was arrested on Tuesday March 4, after initial arrest of a freight agent.

