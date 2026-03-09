NDLEA Arrests Ex-Lagos Councillor With 40kg Skunk, Recovers Drugs In Diapers

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a former councillor in IbejuLekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, Sheleru Olalekan, over alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

The 45-year-old, who previously served two terms representing Orimedu Community and currently works as a legislative aide, was arrested on March 2, at his residence in Ilado, Ibeju-Lekki.

According to a statement yesterday by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, operatives recovered 40 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, from one of the rooms in the suspect’s house during a search.

“In his statement, Sheleru admitted ownership of the exhibit and the property where it was recovered. “He said he had previously served two terms as a Councilor representing Orimedu Community in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Council,” Babafemi said.

In a separate operation in the Federal Capital Territory, NDLEA officers on March 3 intercepted a 32-year-old businessman, Emeka Hyginus Okwor, travelling from Obollo-Afor in Enugu State to Zuba, Abuja. A search of his luggage led to the discovery of 1,000 pills of tapen tadol 250mg concealed inside baby diapers.

The suspect reportedly confessed that he was transporting the consignment to Guduwa Village in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, where he operates a provision store.

“On same day, 3rd of March, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kabba/Obajana Highway, Kogi State, intercepted a consignment of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 1.550kg concealed inside a standing fan carton belonging to 36-year-old Cameroonian, Mey Ali Muhamat who hails from Maroua, Republic of Cameroon.

The suspect was travelling in a commercial bus from Lagos to Cameroon enroute Lokoja, Kano and Maiduguri,” the statement added.

In Niger State, NDLEA operatives on March 4 intercepted a commercial bus along the Mokwa– Jebba Road coming from Ibadan in Oyo State with 500 pieces of improvised explosive device components concealed in a sack. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of the intended re- cipient, Osama Abdullahi, 21, in Pelegi, Mashegu Local Govern- ment Area.